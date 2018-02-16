Trump Claims Dems Are To Blame For ‘Totally’ Abandoning DACA Recipients

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Democrats are to blame for “how BADLY DACA recipients have been treated” by Congress after the Senate failed to vote on a bill to protect the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S as children.

Cannot believe how BADLY DACA recipients have been treated by the Democrats…totally abandoned! Republicans are still working hard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Trump’s tweet was in line with a statement the White House released on Thursday blaming “Schumer Democrats” who “are not serious about immigration reform” for the failure of the immigration legislation Trump favored.

Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September and left Congress to find a solution for the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who previously had legal protection under the program. Over the past week, the Senate has scrambled to negotiate a bipartisan deal on immigration while the Trump administration repeatedly undermined lawmakers’ efforts to reach a compromise.

The Senate on Thursday rejected all four immigration proposals in discussion and failed to restore or otherwise address DACA protections, which are set to expire on March 5.