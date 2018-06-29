Trump Will Announce His Supreme Court Nominee July 9

President Trump will announce his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday, July 9.

Trump told White House reporters about his coming announcement on his flight to his golf course in New Jersey. He said that he has “narrowed to about five” potential nominees, including two women, according to the White House pool report.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that appellate Judge Brett Kavanaugh and recently confirmed circuit court Judge Amy Coney Barret are considered to be front-runners for the seat.

The President said that he does not plan to ask candidates where they stand on the Roe v. Wade court ruling that legalized abortion.

Trump said earlier in the week that he will choose his nominee from the list of 25 judges that he released early in his campaign when Justice Antonin Scalia’s death left a vacancy on the court.