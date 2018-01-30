Trump: ‘Americans Are Dreamers Too’

President Donald Trump borrowed language from immigration activists during his first State of the Union address, saying that Americans, too, were “dreamers.”

“My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream,” Trump said before referencing immigration policy. “Because Americans are dreamers too.”

Democrats have used the term to refer to young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States when they were children. Trump rescinded DACA, an Obama-era protection from deportation for dreamers, on Sept. 5 last year.