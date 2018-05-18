Latest
livewire

Trump Personally Targets WaPo Owner By Pushing Postal Rate Hike For Amazon

By | May 18, 2018 3:13 pm
AP

President Trump has been urging the postmaster general to double the U.S. Postal Service rates for Amazon, the Washington Post — which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — reported Friday. Some administration officials told the Post that many Trump attacks on Amazon — which include accusing the Washington Post of being its “chief lobbyist” — are driven by articles in the newspaper he didn’t like.

U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan has tried to explain to Trump that the contracts that establish postal rates go through a regulatory commission, according to the Washington Post, and that the U.S. Postal Service has benefited from its relationship with the online retailer.

In addition to his lobbying of Brennan, Trump has held discussions about Amazon’s business practices with other senior advisors, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, then-National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Domestic Policy Council Director Andrew Bremberg, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s advisors have disagreed on whether Amazon is paying the U.S. Postal Service enough, with Cohn — who left the White House in March — serving as one Amazon’s biggest defenders, according to the WaPo report.

A review of the U.S. Postal service is underway, and is being led by Mnuchin counselor Craig Phillips and  Kathy Kraninger, an Office of Management and Budget official, the Washington Post reported.

Trump has not kept his disdain for Amazon or Bezos private. When bashing stories in the Washington Post about his administration on Twitter, Trump often labels the newspaper the “Amazon Washington Post.” He’s accused Bezos of using the Washington Post to “to screw public on low taxation” of Amazon.

