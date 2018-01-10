Latest
Physical And Digital Sales For ‘Fire And Fury’ Approach 400K Within First Week 1 min ago
Trump Admin. Gives Rick Scott Offshore Drilling Win Ahead Of Possible Senate Bid 9 mins ago
 Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Report: As Overture To Putin, NSC Official Proposed Withdrawing US Troops 25 mins ago
livewire

Trump Calls Feinstein’s Release Of Dossier Firm Testimony ‘Possibly Illegal’

By | January 10, 2018 10:26 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) of releasing a transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee “totally without authorization.”

Trump dubbed Feinstein “Sneaky Dianne” and claimed that she released Simpson’s testimony from August “in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way.”

“Must have tough Primary!” he tweeted.

While Feinstein released the transcript on Tuesday without the support of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the committee’s chair, there was nothing illegal about her decision to release the unclassified document.

“The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” Feinstein said on Tuesday. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

More Russia probe Coverage
View All