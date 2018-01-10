Trump Calls Feinstein’s Release Of Dossier Firm Testimony ‘Possibly Illegal’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) of releasing a transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee “totally without authorization.”

Trump dubbed Feinstein “Sneaky Dianne” and claimed that she released Simpson’s testimony from August “in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way.”

“Must have tough Primary!” he tweeted.

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

While Feinstein released the transcript on Tuesday without the support of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the committee’s chair, there was nothing illegal about her decision to release the unclassified document.

“The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” Feinstein said on Tuesday. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”