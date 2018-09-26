Latest
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: President Donald Trump pauses after addressing the 73rd United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City. The United Nations General Assembly, or UNGA, is expected to attract 84 heads of state and 44 heads of government in New York City for a week of speeches, talks and high level diplomacy concerning global issues. New York City is under tight security for the annual event with dozens of road closures and thousands of security officers patrolling city streets and waterways. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Trump Accuses China (Not Russia) Of Midterm Election Meddling In UN Remarks

By
September 26, 2018 10:47 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of attempting to interfere in the 2018 elections “against my administration.”

“They do not want me, or us, to win, because I am the first President ever to challenge China on trade,” Trump said while chairing the United Nations Security Council. “And we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”

In July, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said China — along with Russia, Iran and North Korea — “are penetrating our digital infrastructure and conducting a range of cyber intrusions and attacks against targets in the United States.” But Russia, Coats said, “has been the most aggressive foreign actor — no question.”

Watch Trump’s Wednesday remarks below:

