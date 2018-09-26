Trump Accuses China (Not Russia) Of Midterm Election Meddling In UN Remarks

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of attempting to interfere in the 2018 elections “against my administration.”

“They do not want me, or us, to win, because I am the first President ever to challenge China on trade,” Trump said while chairing the United Nations Security Council. “And we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”

In July, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said China — along with Russia, Iran and North Korea — “are penetrating our digital infrastructure and conducting a range of cyber intrusions and attacks against targets in the United States.” But Russia, Coats said, “has been the most aggressive foreign actor — no question.”

Watch Trump’s Wednesday remarks below: