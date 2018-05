Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of kissing her without her consent at Trump Tower in 2006, won the Democratic nomination for a seat in the Ohio state legislature Tuesday night.

Crooks, who ran unopposed, previously said that Trump’s vehement denial of her accusation pushed her to throw her hat into the ring.

“It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself,” she tweeted in February.

Crooks will face Ohio state Rep. Bill Reineke (R) in November.