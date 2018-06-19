Trump 2020 Campaign Manager: ‘Time To Fire Sessions,’ End Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager for the 2020 presidential election tweeted Tuesday that it’s “time to fire” Attorney General Jeff Sessions and end special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Citing the Justice Department’s inspector general report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation as “the truth to end it all,” Brad Parscale said “you can’t obstruct something that was phony against you.”

Time to fire Sessions End the Mueller investigation You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 19, 2018

Parscale, who worked as a digital media director on the 2016 campaign that’s under investigation, appears to be seizing on a Trump talking point that the DOJ IG report released last week “totally exonerates” the President of any wrongdoing associated with Mueller’s probe.

The IG report, in part, concluded that while former FBI director James Comey broke from precedent in his handling of the Clinton investigation, he was not politically motivated in doing so. The report was critical of Comey, which Trump allies have used to fortify Trump and his decision to fire Comey last year.

Among other things, Mueller is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey. While he has since claimed the Russia probe had nothing to do with Comey’s firing, Trump openly admitted days afterward that the firing was related to the “Russia thing.”