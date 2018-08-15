Report: Treasury May Be Intentionally Crippling Senate Intel Committee Probe

The Treasury Department has gone to unprecedented lengths to avoid responding to financial record requests and other inquiries related to the Russia probe from the Senate Intelligence Committee, Buzzfeed reported.



According to emails obtained by Buzzfeed, the Treasury Department in one instance stalled to respond to a committee request for documents — primarily suspicious activity reports — for four months and outright dismissed the committee’s request for an expert to help untangle financial records.

The delays have led some personnel within the department to believe the reluctance is intentional, Buzzfeed reported.

Read the full report here.