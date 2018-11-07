livewire Russia Probe

Top Oversight Dem: Congress ‘Must Now Investigate’ Reason For Sessions’ Ouster

November 7, 2018 4:08 pm

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement Wednesday that Congress should investigate the “real reason” for what he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “termination.”

Sessions resigned at Trump’s request, his resignation letter revealed Wednesday, and Trump announced that Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, would take over as acting attorney general. Cummings said Wednesday that Congress should confirm that Whitaker “is recused from all aspects of the Special Counsel’s probe, and ensure that the Department of Justice safeguards the integrity of the Mueller investigation.”

