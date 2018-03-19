Top Jared Kushner Deputy Will Also Serve As WH Deputy Chief Of Staff

Chris Liddell, currently the second in command behind White House adviser Jared Kushner in Kushner’s Office of American Innovation, will also now serve as deputy chief of staff for policy coordination under Chief of Staff John Kelly, the White House said Monday.

“In his new role Chris will manage the policy process as we continue to enact the President’s agenda,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press release Monday, noting that Liddell (pictured above, right) “will work closely with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Joe Hagin.”

Kelly, in the same release, said Liddell was “widely respected across the administration and is highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process.”

“Chris’s current work in the Office of American Innovation will continue and he will oversee the policy process for that office as well,” the press release said.

Liddell was the former chief financial officer of both Microsoft and General Motors before President Trump announced he would join the administration, days before Inauguration Day, as “assistant to the President and director of strategic initiatives.”

Trump established Kushner’s Office of American Innovation in March of last year, with the vague mission of “mak[ing] recommendations to the President on policies and plans that improve Government operations and services, improve the quality of life for Americans now and in the future, and spur job creation.”

In July, Politico said the office was “intended as the White House’s main point of contact for the American tech industry.”