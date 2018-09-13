Trump Nominates Ousted Commerce Department Official To UN Post

President Donald Trump has nominated Elizabeth Erin Walsh to be a U.S. representative to the United Nations, an official who was booted from her old post at the Commerce Department under mysterious circumstances.

In May, then-Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce Walsh was removed from the premises by security personnel, possibly due to an internal investigation in which she played a part, according to a Buzzfeed News report.

Per BuzzFeed News, Walsh was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed last August for the position of assistant secretary of commerce for global markets and director general of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service.

A longtime government official, Walsh has reportedly served as special assistant to the President and associate director for presidential personnel.

Correction: This post originally reported that Walsh’s removal occurred recently. Walsh was removed in May.