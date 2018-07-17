Latest
13 mins ago
Trump Went Rogue, Defied Aides, National Security Team’s Advice To Be Tough On Putin
15 mins ago
Fox & Friends Hosts Gently Criticize Trump, Urge Him To Retract Comments
55 mins ago
GOP Rep: ‘Never Thought’ I’d See A US President Manipulated By Russian Intel
livewire

Sen. Tom Cotton Trashes Putin And Russian Meddling, Doesn’t Name Trump

By | July 17, 2018 8:18 am
on January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) released a statement in response to the widely-criticized Trump-Putin presser on Monday, attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian hackers but careful to omit the name of his great ally, President Donald Trump.

“U.S.-Russia relations remain at a historic low for one simple reason: Vladimir Putin is a committed adversary of the United States.

In the last few years alone, Russia meddled in our presidential campaign, violated arms-control treaties with the United States, invaded Ukraine, assassinated political opponents in the United Kingdom, made common cause with Iran in propping up Bashar al-Assad’s outlaw regime in Syria, and cheated not only in the Olympics, but even in the Paralympics.

These are not the actions of a friend, an ally, or merely a nation with aligned interests.

Until Russian behavior changes, our policy should not change.

The United States should stay on the strategic offensive against Russia by maintaining sanctions, rebuilding our military, modernizing our nuclear forces, expanding missile defenses, sending more weapons to our allies, and producing more oil and gas.

Strength is the one language for which Vladimir Putin needs no interpreter.”

Cotton enjoys a close relationship with Trump and is not up for reelection until 2020.

Ep. #29: How Manafort’s Latest Legal Gambit Blew Up In His Face
More Livewire
View All
Comments