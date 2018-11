In the spirit of the holiday season, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wondered on Thursday whether a Democrat would run on a “food stamps for all” program, asking, “if healthcare is a right, is food as well?”

How long until someone runs on the platform of #FoodStampsForAll ?

If healthcare is a right, is food as well? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 29, 2018