livewire

Third Woman Seeks To Nullify Trump-Related Non-Disclosure Agreement

By | April 2, 2018 11:56 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

A third woman is seeking to void a non-disclosure agreement linked to President Donald Trump in order to speak freely, according to a Monday morning Bloomberg report.

Jessica Denson, an employee of the 2016 Trump campaign who worked on Hispanic outreach, has filed a lawsuit in a federal district court to nullify the agreement so she can speak out about what she describes as harassing behavior by one of her superiors, according to Bloomberg.

She had previously filed a discrimination lawsuit against Donald Trump for President Inc. in New York state court, Bloomberg reports, but was blocked when the campaign sought to enforce the confidentiality agreement by filing an arbitration claim.

Denson joins the ranks of adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom are attempting to rid themselves of the secrecy pacts and go public with their experiences with the President.

