on March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Coats On Trump: ‘Obviously, I Wished He Had Made A Different Statement’
White House: Trump Asked Bolton To Invite Putin To DC In The Fall
UNITED STATES - MAY 9: Ryan Wesley Bounds, nominee for United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit, testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on May 9, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
McConnell Withdraws Trump Judicial Pick Minutes Before Confirmation Vote
‘That’s Going To Be Special’: Coats Reacts Live To News Of Trump’s Putin Invite

By | July 19, 2018 4:56 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats had an interesting reaction Thursday when NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell told him, live on stage at the Aspen Security Forum, that President Donald Trump had insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin be invited to Washington, D.C. for a meeting.

“Say that again?” Coats responded, to laughter from the crowd.

“Okay, that’s going to be special.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging discussion Thursday, Coats said he wished Trump had said something else while standing next to Putin at a press conference in Helsinki Monday.

Watch below:

