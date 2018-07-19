‘That’s Going To Be Special’: Coats Reacts Live To News Of Trump’s Putin Invite

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats had an interesting reaction Thursday when NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell told him, live on stage at the Aspen Security Forum, that President Donald Trump had insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin be invited to Washington, D.C. for a meeting.

“Say that again?” Coats responded, to laughter from the crowd.

“Okay, that’s going to be special.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging discussion Thursday, Coats said he wished Trump had said something else while standing next to Putin at a press conference in Helsinki Monday.

Watch below: