Ted Lieu Endorses Kamala Harris For President

January 28, 2019 11:55 am

While many of his peers have demurred on their preferred Democratic candidate while waiting to see how the field shakes out, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is leading the pack with his endorsement of fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

