Ted Lieu Endorses Kamala Harris For President

While many of his peers have demurred on their preferred Democratic candidate while waiting to see how the field shakes out, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is leading the pack with his endorsement of fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

I endorse @KamalaHarris for President.

Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues. She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward.

Watch the #HarrisTownHall tonight at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET to learn more about Kamala. https://t.co/P4ywl9U3Op

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 28, 2019