Ted Cruz Scolds Everyone Over Presidential Pardon Question

In a 17-tweet-long thread Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) admonished everyone who is debating whether or not President Donald Trump can pardon himself and attacked media reports on his response to questions about Trump’s pardoning power.

Cruz protested a report that when asked whether Trump has the power to pardon himself, the senator was silent for a while before dodging the question altogether.

On the question of whether a president can pardon himself, we’re seeing an abundance of knee-jerk partisanship and dishonest journalism. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

Some dishonest journalists have attacked me for “taking 18 seconds” to answer — without acknowledging that I was walking through the Capitol, late to a meeting, and simply ignoring a question that a reporter had called out at me (as senators do every single day in the Capitol). — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

The audio of the media scrum, posted by a Weekly Standard reporter, reveals silence after the initial question if Trump can pardon himself, followed by Cruz eventually answering: “That is not a constitutional issue I’ve studied so I will withhold judgement at this point.”