livewire

Ted Cruz Scolds Everyone Over Presidential Pardon Question

By | June 5, 2018 8:34 am
Michael Reynolds/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

In a 17-tweet-long thread Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) admonished everyone who is debating whether or not President Donald Trump can pardon himself and attacked media reports on his response to questions about Trump’s pardoning power.

Cruz protested a report that when asked whether Trump has the power to pardon himself, the senator was silent for a while before dodging the question altogether.

Read the rest of the thread here.

The audio of the media scrum, posted by a Weekly Standard reporter, reveals silence after the initial question if Trump can pardon himself, followed by Cruz eventually answering: “That is not a constitutional issue I’ve studied so I will withhold judgement at this point.”

