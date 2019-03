During David Bernhardt’s confirmation hearing to lead the Interior Department, an unexpected sight emerged over his right shoulder. A young woman donned a “swamp creature” mask and has proceeded to wear it throughout the hearing so far.

Woman puts on "swamp creature" mask during Interior Department secretary nominee's confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/pLH1gjnMMT — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) March 28, 2019