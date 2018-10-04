Collins Still Reading FBI Report, Won’t Say Whether She’ll Back Kavanaugh

After her second turn examining the FBI’s report on its latest background investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she had not yet read the entire report.

“I’m not finished going through it yet,” she told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked to evaluate the investigation and its potential impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Collins, one of a few key Republicans senators who has yet to announce her stance on Kavanaugh, would share her thoughts on the report or Kavanaugh with reporters on Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, she told CNN that the FBI probe “appears to be a very thorough investigation.”