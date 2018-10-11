Latest
livewire

Trump: I Was ‘Surprised’ To Hear Rosenstein And Congress Wouldn’t Meet

By
October 11, 2018 8:59 am

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was “surprised” to hear that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would no longer be participating in an interview with senators.

He implied that based on his own conversations with Rosenstein, he doesn’t think Rosenstein would have anything to fear from a committee hearing.

“Actually I was surprised at that,” Trump said of the indefinitely postponed meeting. “He mentioned things to me I would think would be fine for him to testify.”

Watch below:

