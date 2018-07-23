Support For Roe V. Wade Reaches New Heights In NBC/WSJ Poll

Support for Roe v. Wade has reached a high point since the the Wall Street Journal and NBC News began asking about the decision in 2005, NBC News reported Monday.

Seventy-one percent of Americans are opposed to Roe being overturned, a record high since 2005, while just 23 percent say it should be overturned, a record low for the poll.

Eighty-eight percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents and 52 percent of Republicans support Roe, according to the recent poll results.

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and, potentially, the scale-tipping vote necessary to overturn Roe, has the support of 32 percent of Americans, according to the poll, compared to 26 percent who oppose his confirmation.

That level of net support, with just six percent more support for Kavanaugh’s nomination than opposition to it, is lower than the net support at the time for Justices Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor, NBC News reported. Justice Elana Kagan polled at 29 percent support versus 23 percent opposition, the network said.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points and was conducted with 900 registered voters, over the phone, from July 15 through July 18, NBC News reported. “Almost half” were reached by cellphone, the network said.