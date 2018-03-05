Reports: Mueller Asking For Wide Range Of Docs Involving Trump And Key Aides

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed a witness in the Russia probe for all documents that involve President Donald Trump and several key aides between Nov. 1 2015 and now, according to reports from Axios and NBC News.

Axios was first to report on the grand jury subpoena Sunday, and NBC confirmed early Monday morning. Mueller has asked the witness for emails, text messages, work papers, phone logs and other documents, according to NBC News. The subpoena was sent to the witness last month, per Axios.

In addition to documents involving Trump, Mueller is looking for documents that involve nine Trump aides: former adviser Steve Bannon, longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, outgoing Communications Director Hope Hicks, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, former bodyguard Keith Schiller and longtime Trump friend Roger Stone. All of those who were subpoenaed worked with Trump before he won the election in 2016, and some of them stayed on at the White House.

The wide-ranging subpoena shows that Mueller is interested in what Trump knew about the goings-on of his campaign, and that the special counsel team is still digging through evidence for its Russia investigation.