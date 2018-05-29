Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies during a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing in Dirksen Building on the proposed FY2019 budget for the EPA on May 16, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 min ago
EPA-Connected Think Tank Celebrated ‘Great Year For Climate Realists’
attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California.
8 mins ago
Roseanne Apologizes For Racist Tweet About Ex-Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett
WASHINGTON, DC - June 27: A podium awaits pro-choice speakers in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. A ruling is expected in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, a Texas case the places restrictions on abortion clinics, as well as rulings in the former Virginia Governor's corruption case and a gun rights case. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
35 mins ago
SCOTUS Allows Arkansas To Enforce Law Restricting Medicated Abortions
livewire

Study: Puerto Rico Hurricane Death Toll Over 70X Greater Than Official Count

By | May 29, 2018 11:30 am
Gerald Herbert/AP

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Tuesday, researchers have concluded that the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria is more than 70 times the official count of 64 casualties, adding a lowball figure of at least 4,645 unrecorded deaths.

Per the study, it is especially challenging to tally death tolls after disasters like Hurricane Maria when infrastructure and health resources have fallen apart. The CDC reportedly classifies deaths as attributable to the storm if they are caused by “forces related to the event, such as flying debris, or if they are caused by unsafe or unhealthy conditions resulting in injury, illness, or loss of necessary medical services.”

The process is made even more difficult in Puerto Rico because all disaster-related deaths must be verified by the Institute of Forensic Sciences, which entails either transporting all the bodies to San Juan or waiting for a medical examiner to travel out and check the corpse.

The survey found that interrupted medical care was the most prominent cause of death in the months after the storm, and that there was a high correlation between remoteness and loss of health services and electricity.

The authors of the study conclude that, based on their research, there are probably about 5,000 dead Puerto Ricans who have gone thus far uncounted.

More Livewire
View All
Comments