livewire

Stormy Daniels Mocks Trump Over ‘Horseface’ Tweet: Perhaps He’s Into ‘Bestiality’

By
October 16, 2018 11:55 am

After the President of the United States weighed in on the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday — calling her a “horseface” — Daniels mocked his sexual preferences and his endowment in return.

