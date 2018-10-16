Stormy Daniels Mocks Trump Over ‘Horseface’ Tweet: Perhaps He’s Into ‘Bestiality’

After the President of the United States weighed in on the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday — calling her a “horseface” — Daniels mocked his sexual preferences and his endowment in return.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018