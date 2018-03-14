Stormy Daniels Lawyer Dodges Q’s On Possible Sex Tape: ‘Could Be, Might Be’

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford’s attorney refused to say on Wednesday whether or not video exists of her and President Donald Trump’s alleged affair.

Clifford, who goes by Stormy Daniels professionally, has sued for the right to tell her story, arguing that a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016 is void because Trump did not sign it. She’s also recorded an interview with “60 Minutes” to air at an unspecified date.

Clifford’s NDA contained language about “certain still images and/or text messages which were authored by or relate to [Donald Trump],” that Clifford may still have in her possession, prompting speculation about documentation of the affair. In a subsequent communication, Clifford’s legal team referred to “text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession.”

The “60 Minutes” interview, Clifford’s attorney Michael Avenatti told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, would be “especially powerful” for Clifford’s case because “it’s not just words, it’s not just audio.”

“Is there a sex tape?” Wallace asked next. “You said it’s not just words, it’s not just her interview. What else is there?”

“When I’m talking about judging the credibility of an individual—“ Avenatti began.

“Of Stormy Daniels.” Wallace said.

“Correct. I’m not going to answer questions about—”

“Is there a sex tape?” Wallace asked again.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Avenatti said.

“Could there be a sex tape?” Wallace pressed.

“There could be, might be, would be, could be,” Avenatti said. “Who knows?” ‘

The “Deadline: White House” host tried again a few seconds later, when Avenatti said he could “100 percent” disprove any claim from the President that he did not have an affair with Clifford.

“One hundred percent with videos and texts and images?” Wallace asked.

“I applaud your efforts, no comment,” Avenatti said.

