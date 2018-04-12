Congressman Steve Stockman Found Guilty On 23 Felony Charges

Former congressman Steve Stockman (R-TX) has been found guilty on 23 felony counts for misspending $1.25 million of donor funds on sometimes-bizarre personal and campaign expenses, according to the Texas Tribune.

Stockman, who served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, will remain in federal custody until sentencing in August because he is considered a flight risk. His legal team reportedly plans to appeal the verdict in the meantime.

“Mr. Stockman is keeping his head up and we’re looking forward to getting through to the next stage of this,” Stockman’s defense attorney, Sean Buckley, told the Texas Tribune.

Stockman used the contributions from Illinois shipping magnate Dick Uihlein and Baltimore money manager Stanford Rothschild Jr. on expenses including spying on political opponents, dolphin boat rides, and bulk purchases of pop-up Advent books published by his brother.

Rothschild passed away before the trial, but Uihlein testified that he intended the lion’s share of his $800,000 to go towards a house for conservative interns and a tabloid to boost Stockman’s chances in an ultimately unsuccessful 2014 congressional bid. Stockman used most of that money on other expenses.

According to the Texas Tribune, Stockman was charged with aides Thomas Dodd and Jason Posey, both of whom pleaded guilty and testified against the former congressman.