PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 23: EBT usage at Mellen Street Market in Portland, ME on Monday, November 23, 2015. (Photo by Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer)
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(L-R) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the United States-Baltic Summit at the White House.
Congressman Steve Stockman Found Guilty On 23 Felony Charges

By | April 12, 2018 3:41 pm
Tom Williams/CQPHO

Former congressman Steve Stockman (R-TX) has been found guilty on 23 felony counts for misspending $1.25 million of donor funds on sometimes-bizarre personal and campaign expenses, according to the Texas Tribune.

Stockman, who served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, will remain in federal custody until sentencing in August because he is considered a flight risk. His legal team reportedly plans to appeal the verdict in the meantime.

“Mr. Stockman is keeping his head up and we’re looking forward to getting through to the next stage of this,” Stockman’s defense attorney, Sean Buckley, told the Texas Tribune.

Stockman used the contributions from Illinois shipping magnate Dick Uihlein and Baltimore money manager Stanford Rothschild Jr. on expenses including spying on political opponents, dolphin boat rides, and bulk purchases of pop-up Advent books published by his brother.

Rothschild passed away before the trial, but Uihlein testified that he intended the lion’s share of his $800,000 to go towards a house for conservative interns and a tabloid to boost Stockman’s chances in an ultimately unsuccessful 2014 congressional bid. Stockman used most of that money on other expenses.

According to the Texas Tribune, Stockman was charged with aides Thomas Dodd and Jason Posey, both of whom pleaded guilty and testified against the former congressman.

