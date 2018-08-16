Steve Schmidt: Trump Showing ‘Tendency Towards His Autocratic Fetish’

Steve Schmidt, a former Republican political strategist, summed up President Trump’s move to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance as “an abuse of power by a President who shows his tendency towards his autocratic fetish with increasing frequency.”
Watch Schmidt’s comments on MSNBC Thursday:
Steve Schmidt calls Trump's move to strip security clearances “an abuse of power by a President who shows his tendency towards his autocratic fetish with increasing frequency." pic.twitter.com/uUZrMgAKCL
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 16, 2018