Former Admiral William McRaven discusses special operations and the CIA during a daylong symposium "The President's Daily Brief" that gave insight into the delivery of intelligence to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson in the 1960's. The CIA today declassified 2,500 documents from the Kennedy and Johnson years.
41 mins ago
Admiral Tells Trump It Would Be An ‘Honor’ To Get Security Clearance Revoked
1 hour ago
Trump ‘Thanks’ Omarosa For The ‘Kind Words’ After She Drops New Recording
SAN DIEGO, CA-MAY 5: California GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox gives an interview during an election eve party at the U.S. Grant Hotel in San Diego, California on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Cox, a businessman from Rancho Santa Fe, CA, is the leading Republican candidate for Governor of California(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
CA GOP Guv Candidate ‘No Longer Using’ Holocaust Story To Talk DMV Lines
livewire

Steve Schmidt: Trump Showing ‘Tendency Towards His Autocratic Fetish’

By | August 16, 2018 4:18 pm

Steve Schmidt, a former Republican political strategist, summed up President Trump’s move to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance as “an abuse of power by a President who shows his tendency towards his autocratic fetish with increasing frequency.”

Watch Schmidt’s comments on MSNBC Thursday:

