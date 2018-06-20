Latest
Prominent Conservative Steve Schmidt Drops GOP Over Trump, Family Separations

By | June 20, 2018 9:40 am
AFP/Getty Images

A prominent Republican strategist, who worked on the campaigns of former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), renounced the Republican Party early Wednesday morning, citing his revulsion to President Donald Trump and the administration’s family separation policy as the final straw.

Steve Schmidt, who is a political analyst for MSNBC and has been regularly vocal about his distaste for Trump, said he now plans to vote independently and align himself with Democrats. He called that party the “only party left in America that stands for what is right and decent and remains fidelitous to our Republic, objective truth, the rule of law and our Allies.”

With Trump at the helm, Schmidt said the GOP has become “corrupt, indecent and immoral,” with the exception of just a few Republican governors. He decried GOP leaders Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), invoking the spirit of Republican darling President Ronald Reagan, who he said would be “ashamed” of the Party for remaining complacent while “this corrupt government establishes internment camps for babies.”

“Today the GOP has become a danger to our democracy and values,” he said.

Read the full tweet thread below:

