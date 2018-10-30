Bannon To Host Pro-Trump Film Screening In Dave Brat’s District

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will screen one of his movies,“Trump @War,” in Rep. Dave Brat’s (R-VA) congressional district this weekend in order “to get the base jacked up,” he told The Washington Post Tuesday.

The former Breitbart News chief told the the Post he may also travel to Virginia’s Second Congressional District, where GOP Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) is still paying campaign staffers accused of forging dozens of signatures. Neither the Brat campaign nor the Taylor campaign immediately responded to TPM’s request for comment. The Post noted Bannon has been showing his film via a nonprofit, and as such would be unable to coordinate the screenings directly with candidates.