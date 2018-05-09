State Sen. Pulls Off Slim Victory In OH 12 GOP Primary For Tiberi’s Seat

Ohio State Sen. Troy Balderson pulled off a slim victory over a local township trustee in the state’s 12th Congressional District GOP primary Tuesday evening.

Balderson — who was backed by GOP establishment groups, including the former lawmaker who held the seat up until January — finished out the race with 29 percent of the vote, compared to Liberty Township Trustee Melanie Leneghan’s 28 percent. The race between them had divulged into a traditional Republican proxy war, as Leneghan enjoyed support from conservative groups like the House Freedom Fund.

Balderson will face Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County Recorder, in an August special election for former Rep. Pat Tiberi’s (R-OH) seat. O’Connor won 41 percent of the vote in the seven-way Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District voted for candidates to face off in two elections this fall — for the Aug. 7 special election for the remainder of Tiberi’s term and the general election in November. Voters chose Balderson and O’Connor for both races.