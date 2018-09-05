Spat Between Sen. Rubio And InfoWars’ Alex Jones Breaks Out In Senate Hallway

While Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was talking to the press outside a Senate Intelligence Hearing featuring officials from Facebook and Twitter, InfoWars founder Alex Jones repeatedly interrupted Rubio to ask about conservative voices being “silenced” on social media platforms.

Tension between the two escalated, culminating in Jones calling Rubio a “frat boy,” and Rubio telling Jones he would “take care” of him himself rather than call the police.

Rubio ultimately walked away, leaving the assembled reporters to interview “this clown” if they wanted.

From a Daily Beast reporter: