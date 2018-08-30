READ: Dem Says GOP Groups ‘Continue To Circulate’ Her Security Clearance App Info

Democratic congressional candidate and former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger said Thursday that conservative groups America Rising and the Congressional Leadership Fund were still circulating personal information from a security clearance application of hers, after the United States Postal Service acknowledged the application had been improperly released. Read her full statement below, and read our report here.

When I served as a federal agent with the US Postal Inspection Service and as a case officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, I did so to serve my country and protect my fellow citizens – including those who work at the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) and America Rising.

The Postal Service has confirmed that they gave information to America Rising and CLF that they never should have provided. I remain profoundly disappointed by CLF’s politically-motivated choice to circulate my unredacted National Security Questionnaire, a document that could not have been legally provided to them. Despite our repeated cease and desist letters, they continue to circulate my private information, including my Social Security number and medical history.

I have read the press release from the US Postal Service (USPS) and have spoken with the Chief Postal Inspector regarding this disturbing issue, and many unanswered questions remain. I am awaiting confirmation as to whether my National Security Questionnaire was indeed among the Official Personnel File (“OPF”) documents released to America Rising and CLF.

It is my sincere hope that USPS will provide significantly more detail as to how this major failure occurred, and that CLF and America Rising will put decency and country before politics and comply with USPS’s request that they return all documents received. I also expect that CLF will comply with our original cease and desist and stop sharing my personal identifying information, including my Social Security Number.”

I am continuing to review potential legal remedies against USPS, America Rising and CLF to get answers to unanswered questions and right this wrong.