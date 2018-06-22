Sinclair Pushed Must-Run Segment Downplaying Family Separations

The Sinclair Broadcasting Group produced a must-air segment for all of their local news stations across the country that downplayed the family separations as “politically driven” by “liberals” and the “media,” according to a Thursday Media Matters report.

“Our immigration system is undeniably broken and the discourse around this topic is toxic. A perfect illustration of these facts is the recent firestorm surrounding President Trump’s decision to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy and prosecute all adults illegally crossing our borders,” said host Boris Epshteyn in the segment, which Sinclair stations label as “commentary.”

“Many members of the media and opponents of the President have seized on this issue to make it seem as if those who are tough on immigration are somehow monsters. Let’s be honest: While some of the concern is real, a lot of it is politically driven by the liberals in politics and the media,” he continued.

Epshteyn ended the segment by praising President Donald Trump for stepping in to roll back the family separation policy, omitting the fact that it was implemented by Trump and his administration in the first place.

Sinclear often infuses staunchly pro-Trump messaging into its local news programming, a practice that makes it difficult for viewers to differentiate between straight, unbiased local reporting and far-right propaganda.

Watch the segment below:

