Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on oversight of the FBI featuring testimony by Director James Comey, September 28, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 mins ago
GOP Rep. Drops Pro-Gun Stance, A+ NRA Rating From Campaign Site
U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, March 22, 2015. Nationalist supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin brought together controversial far-right politicians from across Europe on Sunday in an effort to demonstrate international support for Russia and weaken European Union commitment to sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
18 mins ago
Alabama Student Group Invites White Nationalist To Give Speech On Diversity
19 mins ago
Texas Woman Gets 5 Years In Prison For Unintentional Illegal Vote In 2016
livewire

Shulkin: Trump Didn’t Tell Me I Was Fired In Phone Call On Day Of My Ouster

By | March 30, 2018 7:05 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 08, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Ousted Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Thursday night that he did get a call from President Donald Trump on the day of his firing but that the President didn’t mention he would be fired.

“We spoke about the progress that I was making, what I needed to do from a policy perspective,” Shulkin told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about his Wednesday phone call with Trump. “He was very inquisitive about the things that we were working on, making sure that we were focused on the job at hand.”

“He made no mention of the fact that he was about to terminate you?” Hayes then asked.

“That’s correct,” Shulkin replied.

Shulkin said that chief of staff John Kelly called him to let him know that he would be fired “right before” Trump announced it on Twitter.

Trump also avoided personally telling Rex Tillerson that he would be fired as secretary of state. White House officials said that Kelly gave Tillerson a heads up about his firing, but State Department officials contended that Kelly’s call was merely a vague warning and that Tillerson found out from Trump’s tweet.

Watch Shulkin’s comments via MSNBC:

More Livewire
View All
Comments