Marc Short Leaving White House This Month For DC Consulting Firm Gig

By | July 12, 2018 9:09 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: White House Director of Legislative AffairsÊMarc Short speaks to members of the media as he leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting June 7, 2018 on Capitol in Washington, DC. House GOPs gathered for a conference meeting to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

The Trump administration’s director of legislative affairs is leaving the White House later this month to join a private consulting firm in D.C.

Marc Short will join Guidepost Strategies and also plans to teach and serve as a senior fellow at the University of Virginia’s business school, Politico reported Thursday. Short, who has been one of the longest serving members of the administration, reportedly plans to leave the White House by July 20.

Short declined to talk to Politico about his departure, but his soon-to-be partner at Guidepost Strategies, Phil Cox, confirmed Short would be joining the team. The legislative director will begin his fellowship at UVA on Aug. 1.

Short’s departure comes at a time when smooth relations with lawmakers is crucial. Trump recently announced his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, which will require Senate confirmation.

