Sessions’ Prescient Quip: ‘You Never Know What’s Going To Happen Next!’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made what appears to be an extremely prescient comment in a speech Monday morning, minutes before news broke publicly that his second-in-command, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, may be on his way out.

After a receiving loud applause at the Justice Department’s National Public Safety Partnership Symposium in Hoover, Alabama, Sessions said, “Who knows? I may need this today. Going back to Washington, you never know what’s going to happen next in the capital city, that’s for sure.”

Watch via journalist Sherrel Stewart:

US AG #JeffSessions enters the stage at The Hyatt Regency (Wynfrey Hotel) to an extended applause. Thanks the group of prosecutors and law officers for support. Says he needs it. pic.twitter.com/QXflSHGojW — Sherrel Stewart (@4newzscoop) September 24, 2018

