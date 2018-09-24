Latest
An alt-right supporter, Matthew Heinbach, right, voices his displeasure at the media after a court hearing for James Alex Fields Jr., in front of court in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
White Nationalist Jailed After Trailer Park Brawl Joins New Neo-Nazi Group
RICHARDSON, TX - SEPTEMBER 13: A person carrying a wreath of flowers walks through the parking lot at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ for the funeral service for Botham Shem Jean on September 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas. Jean was killed when a Dallas Police officer who accidentally went into Jean's apartment, thinking it was her own and shot him. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
Dallas Police Fires White Cop Accused Of Fatally Shooting Her Black Neighbor
Nadler: Rosenstein Ouster Would Add To ‘Slow Motion Saturday Night Massacre’
Sessions’ Prescient Quip: ‘You Never Know What’s Going To Happen Next!’

By
September 24, 2018 11:18 am

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made what appears to be an extremely prescient comment in a speech Monday morning, minutes before news broke publicly that his second-in-command, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, may be on his way out. 

After a receiving loud applause at the Justice Department’s National Public Safety Partnership Symposium in Hoover, Alabama, Sessions said, “Who knows? I may need this today. Going back to Washington, you never know what’s going to happen next in the capital city, that’s for sure.”

Watch via journalist Sherrel Stewart:

H/t Gigi Douban

