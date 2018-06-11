Sessions Rules That Victims Of Domestic Violence Are Not Eligible For Asylum

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ruled Monday that immigration judges should not grant asylum claims on the basis of applicants being the victims of domestic violence or gang violence.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the ruling. Immigration courts are housed in the Justice Department, not the Judicial Branch, and Sessions as a result can set precedent for immigration judges dealing with asylum claims.

Sessions used that immense power to review the case of an El Salvadorian woman, known legally as A.B., who had been brutally abused her husband before she fled to the United States seeking asylum. A.B. told NPR last month that her husband had raped and beaten her. She said she was also beaten while she was pregnant.

At issue is whether the victims of domestic violence and gang violence can be considered members of a “particular social group,” a term used in both international and U.S. law.

An historic 2014 immigration appeals board decision broadened the definition of the term to include, in that particular case, “married women in Guatemala who are unable to leave their relationship.” A year later, Slate noted, the same appeals board broadened the definition to include victims of violence within a “domestic relationship.”

On Monday, Sessions declared that the 2014 decision “is overruled.”

“Generally, claims by aliens pertaining to domestic violence or gang violence perpetrated by non-governmental actors will not qualify for asylum,” Sessions wrote in his ruling. “While I do not decide that violence inflicted by non-governmental actors may never serve as the basis for an asylum or withholding application based on membership in a particular social group, in practice such claims are unlikely to satisfy the statutory grounds for proving group persecution that the government is unable or unwilling to address.”

“The mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes—such as domestic violence or gang violence—or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim,” he added.

In a statement Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the Trump administration “claims to be tough on crime [but] is actually just tough on crime victims.”

“Today’s decision will send untold numbers of refugees to their deaths,” Blumenthal added. “Attorney General Sessions: their blood is on your hands.”

“Many women sitting right now in detention under these claims might lose their right to obtain protection and be deported to dangerous situations,” Denis Gilman, director of the University of Texas Law School’s immigration clinic, told the Los Angeles Times.

“This decision goes against everything our country should stand for,” the National Immigrant Law Center said on Twitter. “This is about the politics of fear — pushing an anti-immigrant narrative about a manufactured problem that only exists in the minds of those who do not believe in an inclusive and welcoming America.

In addition to rejecting the 2014 appeals decision regarding domestic violence, HuffPost noted, Sessions additionally specified that the victims of gang violence were not identifiable as a particular social group.

“Victims of gang violence often come from all segments of society, and they possess no distinguishing characteristic or concrete trait that would readily identify them as members of such a group,” Sessions wrote.

The New York Times noted that earlier Monday Sessions told a group of immigration judges — Justice department employees over whom he has oversight — in a speech that he would soon issue a ruling that “restores sound principles of asylum and long standing principles of immigration law.”

Read Sessions’ ruling below:

This post has been updated.