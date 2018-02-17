Sessions Orders Review Of FBI Inaction On Tip About Suspected Florida Shooter

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday said he would conduct a review of the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received in January warning the bureau about the behavior of the 19-year-old charged with killing 17 people in a Florida school shooting Wednesday.

In a statement, Sessions said he would make the review of the FBI and the Department of Justice’s practices “a top priority.”

“It is now clear that the warning signs were there and tips to the FBI were missed. We see the tragic consequences of those failures,” he said. “The FBI in conjunction with our state and local partners must act flawlessly to prevent all attacks. This is imperative, and we must do better.”

The FBI released a statement on Friday acknowledging the bureau had failed to follow up on a tip from a person close with the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz. According to a statement from the agency, the person informed the FBI in January of Cruz’s “gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday called the inaction from the FBI unacceptable and demanded that FBI Director Chris Wray resign.

Read the full statement from Sessions below