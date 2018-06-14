Sessions: IG Reveals ‘Number Of Significant Errors’ By DOJ Leadership

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the new Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private emails in 2016 reveals a “number of significant errors” by the those in leadership at the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“The Inspector General’s report reveals a number of significant errors by the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI during the previous administration,” Sessions said in a statement, according to CNN. “Accordingly, this report must be seen as an opportunity for the FBI — long considered the world’s premier investigative agency — and all of us at the Department to learn from past mistakes. The Department is not above criticism, and it is accountable to the Chief Executive, Congress, and most importantly, the American people.”

The highly anticipated IG report came out Thursday afternoon, revealing that former FBI director James Comey conduct in 2016 was “insubordinate” but not politically motivated.