Latest
13 mins ago
IG: Comey And FBI Officials Used Personal Email For FBI Business
22 mins ago
Comey Defends His Actions After Damning Inspector General Report
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Former FBI director Robert Mueller attends the ceremonial swearing-in of FBI Director James Comey at the FBI Headquarters October 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. Comey was officially sworn in as director of FBI on September 4 to succeed Mueller who had served as director for 12 years. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
40 mins ago
In Flaming Screed, Firm In Internet Troll Case Accuses Mueller Of ‘Fake Law’
livewire

Sessions: IG Reveals ‘Number Of Significant Errors’ By DOJ Leadership

By | June 14, 2018 3:00 pm
Pool/Getty Images North America

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the new Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private emails in 2016 reveals a “number of significant errors” by the those in leadership at the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“The Inspector General’s report reveals a number of significant errors by the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI during the previous administration,” Sessions said in a statement, according to CNN. “Accordingly, this report must be seen as an opportunity for the FBI — long considered the world’s premier investigative agency — and all of us at the Department to learn from past mistakes. The Department is not above criticism, and it is accountable to the Chief Executive, Congress, and most importantly, the American people.” 

The highly anticipated IG report came out Thursday afternoon, revealing that former FBI director James Comey conduct in 2016 was “insubordinate” but not politically motivated.

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments