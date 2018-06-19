Sessions: Comparing Family Separations To Nazi Germany Is ‘Real Exaggeration’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that comparing the Trump administration’s separation of families at the border to Nazi Germany is a “real exaggeration,” noting that the Nazis were keeping Jews from leaving the country.

“It’s a real exaggeration,” he said to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country, but this is a serious matter.

“We want to allow asylum for people who qualify for it,” he continued. “People who want economic migration for their personal financial benefit and what they think is their family’s benefit is not a basis for a claim of asylum.”

He added that if parents are deported, their children will be permitted to leave with them, but if their parents claim asylum and are allowed to stay, the children stay also—in the custody of Health and Human Services.

Watch below: