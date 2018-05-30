Axios Tweaks Glowing Description Of Jeff Sessions As ‘Honorable Person’

Political news outlet Axios tweaked a glowing description of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday after initially describing him as “an honorable person.”

“Jeff Sessions is an honorable person,” the original version of the post read. “He takes extraordinary pride in the fact that, during his decades-long career, he’s built a reputation as the literal and figurative Boy Scout. He loves that reputation – and doing the right thing.”

HuffPost reporter Elise Foley pointed out the flattering language on Twitter:

Quite the glowing description of Jeff Sessions from Axios https://t.co/LvTBPfa6aS pic.twitter.com/GL1cIt7sjX — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) May 30, 2018

Several hours after the article was published, Axios tweeted that the article had been edited to “Jeff Sessions prides himself on being an honorable person.”

Axios appended an editor’s note on the post that read: “We changed the first sentence of the second paragraph to show it’s a reflection on how Sessions views himself.”

The rest of the article remained unchanged.