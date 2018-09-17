Senate Judiciary Dems To WH: Reopen Kavanaugh’s FBI Background Check

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday urged White House Counsel Don McGahn to ask the FBI to reopen Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s background investigation.

Read the full text of their letter below:

We are writing to ask that you confirm that the White House has directed the FBI to perform its due diligence and conduct an investigation into Dr. Ford’s credible allegations of serious misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh.

Ranking Member Feinstein referred Dr. Ford’s allegations on September 12th and followed up on September 14th asking for confirmation that the FBI was investigating these allegations. To date, there has not been a response.

It is our understanding that the FBI conducts background investigations of nominees at the White House’s request. Accordingly, the President can request an appropriate follow-up, even after a background investigation may be closed. We ask that the President immediately do so here.

We take these allegations extremely seriously and believe it is in the best interest of all parties to have a thorough examination by FBI career professionals with the requisite investigative expertise. Since Dr. Ford has come forward there have been reports of medical documentation and other witnesses, as well as her own account. It is clear these allegations require a thorough examination and we request your immediate confirmation that the FBI will be re-opening its review.