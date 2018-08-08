Senate Intel Asks Assange For Interview At ‘Mutually Agreeable’ Location

The Senate Intelligence Committee has requested that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange testify in a closed interview with committee staff “at a mutually agreeable time and location,” the organization revealed Wednesday.

Wikileaks’ Twitter account posted an image of the invitation from the committee’s chair and vice chair, Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA).

As part of the committee’s inquiry “into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections,” the letter says, “the Committee requests that you make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan Committee staff at a mutually agreeable time and location.”

Wikileaks legal team, the organization’s Twitter account said, is “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard.”

BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but testimony must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/TrDKkCKVBx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, though some reports indicate he may be on his way out.

Without being named, Wikileaks was referenced in the grand jury indictment, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, of 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of stealing Democrats’ emails and subsequently releasing them on the internet during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The Conspirators also used the Guccifer 2.0 persona to release additional stolen documents through a website maintained by an organization (‘Organization 1’), that had previously posted documents stolen from U.S. persons, entities, and the U.S. government,” the indictment said.