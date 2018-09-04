Senate GOPer Brushes Off ‘Hysteria’ Of Kavanaugh Protestors Claiming Women Will Die

Amid a lengthy treatise about what Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) described as systemic issues driving the “circus” around Supreme Court confirmations, the senator brushed off claims that people will die if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed.

Sasse called the claim “absurd,” while also arguing that for decades such “hysteria” surrounded Supreme Court nominations.

“People are gonna pretend that Americans have no historical memory and supposedly there haven’t been screaming protesters saying women are gonna die at every hearing for decades,” Sasse said.

Prior to Sasse’s opening statements Tuesday, a number of protestors were removed from the hearing room. Some protested how the judge might reverse abortion rights, while other demonstrators raised concerns about their pre-existing health conditions. There is currently a lawsuit working through the judicial system attacking the Affordable Care Act.

According to Sasse, this anxiety is driven by the legislative branch’s refusal to do its job in governance through legislation.

“The Supreme Court becomes our substitute political battleground,” he said.