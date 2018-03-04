Sen. Flake: I Think Trump Will Have A Republican Challenger In 2020

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said in an interview aired Saturday that he thinks President Donald Trump “will have a challenge from the Republican Party.”

“I think there should be,” he told the host of CNN’s “The Axe Files,” David Axelrod. “I also think that there will be an independent challenger, particularly if the Democrats insist on putting somebody up from the far left of the party.”

“I’ve not sworn off elected office in the future,” Flake told Axelrod separately. “I think the fever will have to cool. There’s not much place for a Republican like me in a party like this right now, and I know that.”

“The saw has always been ‘that’s the future and it will always be the future,” the senator said, asked about an independent challenger for the presidency in 2020. “But I think that future may be coming.”

Flake is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, though he votes with his priorities the vast majority of the time. He announced in October of last year that he will not seek re-election to the Senate.