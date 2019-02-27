livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Sekulow Offers Narrow Denial Of Cohen’s Claim He Edited Testimony

By
February 27, 2019 5:57 pm

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow on Wednesday offered a narrow denial of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s claim that Sekulow made edits to his false 2017 congressional testimony, and that the edits were related to, in Cohen’s words, “the length of time that the Trump Tower Moscow project stayed and remained alive.”

