Sekulow Offers Narrow Denial Of Cohen’s Claim He Edited Testimony

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow on Wednesday offered a narrow denial of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s claim that Sekulow made edits to his false 2017 congressional testimony, and that the edits were related to, in Cohen’s words, “the length of time that the Trump Tower Moscow project stayed and remained alive.”

NEW: Statement from Jay Sekulow, Counsel to the President:

“Today’s testimony by Michael Cohen that attorneys for the President edited or changed his statement to Congress to alter the duration of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations is completely false.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 27, 2019