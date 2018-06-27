Latest
livewire

Secret Service Will Begin Protecting Sarah Sanders At Her Home This Week

By | June 27, 2018 9:04 am
on January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

The Secret Service is reportedly set to begin safeguarding White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at her home as soon as this week, NBC was first to report.

Two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN confirmed the news but didn’t say how long the additional protective measure would last or why Sanders needed the additional security.

The uptick in security for the press secretary comes days after Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia because the staff wasn’t comfortable serving her. Sanders claimed she was asked to leave because she works for President Donald Trump.

