Spicer Laughs About Lies He Told During White House Tenure (VIDEO)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer laughed it up on NBC’s “Today” Thursday morning after host Savannah Guthrie rattled off three obvious lies he pushed as a spokesperson for the President.

“Do you regret sticking your neck out for some of his more outlandish claims that were proven to be false?” Guthrie asked. “I’m thinking about, for example, the inauguration crowd size, the three to five million fraudulent votes during the election, having tapes of Comey in the Oval Office. I mean, those are three examples of things that are now known not to be true.”

“I appreciate you keeping it to three,” Spicer said, giggling.

“There could be more! There literally could be more,” Guthrie said.

“It’s a 250-page book,” Spicer responded, referring to his new memoir. “Look, are there things that I wish I could have a do over on? Absolutely.”

He added: “There are days when I stepped in it.”

Spicer couldn’t even make it through the “Today” interview without an easily provable falsehood. Earlier, he’d said “It’s very important to be clear that Russia meddled in our elections, and also clear that there’s no evidence of collusion, which the President has done.”

“He wasn’t clear at the press conference,” Guthrie hit back.

“No no, what I said though is I’m glad that he’s been clear about it. He talked about it last night with Jeff Glor and CBS; he talked about it at the Cabinet meeting the other day,” Spicer responded.

But Trump wasn’t “clear” at all in either setting. The President said during the Cabinet meeting that “no,” Russia is not still targeting the U.S. (contradicting his own director of national intelligence). A day earlier, when he proclaimed to have cleaned up Monday’s Putin press conference mess by changing “would” to “wouldn’t,” he muddied the waters further, saying “It could be other people also. There’s a lot of people out there.”

And Trump would only commit to Glor that Putin was responsible for ordering the meddling — despite reportedly being shown evidence that this was the case in January 2017 — inasmuch as Putin “is in charge of the country.”

“I don’t want to get into whether or not he’s lying,” Trump said of Putin.

Guthrie asked Spicer separately if Trump was afraid of Putin, given that he wouldn’t confront the Russian leader while standing beside him at Monday’s press conference.

“The President’s not afraid of anything,” Spicer said. “I think the bottom line is, is that, he clearly said that he meant to say something different.”

Watch below. Guthrie’s questions about Trump and Spicer’s lying begin four minutes in: