Spicer: Trump’s Alleged Affairs Are Between ‘Him, His Wife And His God’

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump’s alleged affairs are none of the American public’s business, as they would have happened before he took office.

“That’s between him, his wife, and his God,” Spicer said during a Wednesday interview with NBC’s “Access Live” when asked if Americans deserve to know about Trump’s alleged affairs. “We are rushing too quick to judge people in society,” he added.

When pressed that Trump gave up his right to keep it private when he became President, Spicer disagreed: “Not if it didn’t happen while he was in office.”

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels have both filed lawsuits in conjunction to their claims of affairs with Trump.

